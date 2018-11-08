Steve King unflinching, determined after narrow House win
By KGLO News
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 5:37 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A defiant Iowa Congressman Steve King says his “head is bloodied but unbowed” by an unexpectedly difficult election in which he eked out the narrowest victory margin of his career.

The Republican’s victory over Democrat J.D. Scholten came amid outcry over his association with white supremacist groups, which he says is false, and his hardline views on immigration, abortion and gun rights.

King, in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, vows he’ll no longer allow news media or opponents to mischaracterize statements or take them out of context.

He says the attacks will not intimidate him into backing off the values he believes.

Since first winning election in 2002, King’s vote total has dipped below 60 percent only twice. He defeated Scholten on Tuesday with just 50 percent of the vote.

