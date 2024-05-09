KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Steve Albini, Legendary Producer For Nirvana, The Pixies And An Alternative Rock Pioneer, Dies At 61

May 9, 2024 6:25AM CDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Steve Albini, a legendary rock producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and more, has died.

He was 61. Brian Fox, an engineer at Albini’s studio, Electrical Audio, says Albini died after a heart attack Tuesday.

In addition to his work on canonized rock albums such as Nirvana‘s “In Utero,” the Pixies’ breakthrough “Surfer Rosa,” and PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” Albini was the frontman of the underground bands Big Black and Shellac.

He dismissed the term “producer” and requested he be credited with “Recorded by Steve Albini.”

Shellac’s first new album in decade, “To All Trains,” releases next week.

