Stellar Industries now 100% employee-owned

January 17, 2023 10:33AM CST
GARNER — Stellar Industries has announced they are now a 100% employee-owned company.

The Garner-based manufacturer of mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories says the transition to 100% employee-ownership will not impact or change their day-to-day operations, with company president Dave Zrostlik continuing with the company in his current role.

The company established an employee stock ownership plan in 1991 with employees recently owning about 52% of the company’s overall shares. Zrostlik says in a written statement that the company believes the change to 100% employee-ownership will secure Stellar’s success for years to come.

Stellar has more than 700 employees throughout multiple locations in Iowa, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.

