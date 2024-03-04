KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Stellar Industries announces Mason City expansion

March 4, 2024 5:00AM CST
Share
Stellar Industries announces Mason City expansion

MASON CITY — Stellar Industries has announced they are expanding their operations with the purchase of a warehouse facility in Mason City.

The manufacturer of mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklift, trailers and service truck and van accessories has purchased a 155,000 square foot warehouse facility that spans 18 acres located at 2400 19th Southwest. Stellar says the expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s 33-year history of growth and commitment to the north-central Iowa community.

The property is adjacent to Stellar’s existing 230,000 square foot manufacturing facility at 2421 15th Southwest.

The City Council in Mason City is planning to consider a development agreement and amendment to its urban renewal area in the near future to facilitate the expansion. Stellar will invest over $15 million and create at least 40 new jobs over the first five years of the project, with the city providing a ten-year annual property tax rebate agreement not to exceed $1 million.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter