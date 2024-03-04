Stellar Industries announces Mason City expansion

MASON CITY — Stellar Industries has announced they are expanding their operations with the purchase of a warehouse facility in Mason City.

The manufacturer of mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklift, trailers and service truck and van accessories has purchased a 155,000 square foot warehouse facility that spans 18 acres located at 2400 19th Southwest. Stellar says the expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s 33-year history of growth and commitment to the north-central Iowa community.

The property is adjacent to Stellar’s existing 230,000 square foot manufacturing facility at 2421 15th Southwest.

The City Council in Mason City is planning to consider a development agreement and amendment to its urban renewal area in the near future to facilitate the expansion. Stellar will invest over $15 million and create at least 40 new jobs over the first five years of the project, with the city providing a ten-year annual property tax rebate agreement not to exceed $1 million.