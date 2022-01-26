Steckman to run for another term in the Iowa House
MASON CITY — State representative Sharon Steckman has announced she intends to run for another term.
The Democrat from Mason City is serving her seventh term in the Iowa House. Steckman spent 30 years as a teacher and is currently the ranking member on the House Education Committee and also serves on the Information Technology, Public Safety, and the Administration % Regulation Budget Subcommittee.
Steckman’s new House District 59 includes all of Mason City, Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Rockwell, Swaledale and the rural parts of the eastern two-thirds of Cerro Gordo County.