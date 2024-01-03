Steckman to hold listening post Saturday ahead of start of 2024 legislative session
January 3, 2024 11:16AM CST
MASON CITY — With the start of the 2024 legislative session on Monday, State Representative Sharon Steckman of Mason City will be holding a listening post on Saturday.
Steckman says she’ll be talking about the upcoming session and asking input from voters during the event.
The listening post will take place on Saturday morning starting at 10 o’clock at the Mason City Room of the Public Library.