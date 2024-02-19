KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Steckman announces she will not seek another term in Iowa House

February 19, 2024 6:43AM CST
MASON CITY — State representative Sharon Steckman has announced she’ll not be seeking another term.

The Mason City Democrat made the announcement during a town hall forum on Saturday morning and then later on Saturday in a posting on social media.

Steckman said in her social media post that she recently has watched new, young Democratic caucus members in the House fight with passion, enthusiasm, intelligence and energy toward making Iowa an inviting place to live and raise their families. She said it was time for her to step aside and allow someone in North Iowa to step up.

She said it was not an easy decision, so she will miss the dedicated people she works with and all the friendships she has made during the past 17 years.

 

