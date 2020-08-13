Statewide COVID-19 Cases Over 50,000, One New Death In Floyd County
(MASON CITY)- Statewide the amount of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 50,000 as of Thursday morning while we have one new COVID death in our listening area. The statewide case count is at 50,003 with eight new deaths and 683 new recoveries reported in the 24 hour period from Wednesday to Thursday. Floyd County reported a new COVID related death bring the Floyd County total to three. Area wide, we have 37 total deaths from COVID-19.
From Wednesday to Thursday we had 33 new cases reported with ten in Cerro Gordo county. See all the latest stats below:
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|644
|10
|Butler
|127
|2
|Floyd
|163
|5
|Franklin
|248
|3
|Hancock
|123
|1
|Kossuth
|95
|4
|Mitchell
|80
|1
|Winnebago
|89
|3
|Worth
|68
|1
|Wright
|478
|3
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2115
|33
|
|Deaths
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|17
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|1
|Franklin
|12
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|37
|
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|424
|30
|53.85
|0.6583850932
|Butler
|110
|2
|86.55
|0.8661417323
|Floyd
|126
|5
|64.82
|0.773006135
|Franklin
|201
|10
|74.89
|0.810483871
|Hancock
|110
|3
|83.47
|0.8943089431
|Kossuth
|63
|1
|58.33
|0.6631578947
|Mitchell
|67
|
|85.89
|0.8375
|Winnebago
|56
|3
|58.44
|0.6292134831
|Worth
|37
|1
|41.53
|0.5441176471
|Wright
|418
|1
|87.36
|0.8744769874
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1612
|56
|69.93
|0.7621749409
|State numbers
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|Cases
|50003
|49598
|405
|Deaths
|954
|946
|8
|Recovered
|39214
|38531
|683