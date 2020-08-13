      Weather Alert

Statewide COVID-19 Cases Over 50,000, One New Death In Floyd County

Aug 13, 2020 @ 8:22am

(MASON CITY)- Statewide the amount of COVID-19 cases has surpassed 50,000 as of Thursday morning while we have one new COVID death in our listening area. The statewide case count is at 50,003 with eight new deaths and 683 new recoveries reported in the 24 hour period from Wednesday to Thursday. Floyd County reported a new COVID related death bring the Floyd County total to three. Area wide, we have 37 total deaths from COVID-19.

From Wednesday to Thursday we had 33 new cases reported with ten in Cerro Gordo county. See all the latest stats below:

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 644 10
Butler 127 2
Floyd 163 5
Franklin 248 3
Hancock 123 1
Kossuth 95 4
Mitchell 80 1
Winnebago 89 3
Worth 68 1
Wright 478 3
Area Total 2115 33

 

Deaths New
Cerro Gordo 17
Butler 2
Floyd 3 1
Franklin 12
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 37

 

Recovered New Recovered
Total % Recovered
Cerro Gordo 424 30 53.85 0.6583850932
Butler 110 2 86.55 0.8661417323
Floyd 126 5 64.82 0.773006135
Franklin 201 10 74.89 0.810483871
Hancock 110 3 83.47 0.8943089431
Kossuth 63 1 58.33 0.6631578947
Mitchell 67 85.89 0.8375
Winnebago 56 3 58.44 0.6292134831
Worth 37 1 41.53 0.5441176471
Wright 418 1 87.36 0.8744769874
Area Total 1612 56 69.93 0.7621749409
State numbers Today Yesterday Change
Cases 50003 49598 405
Deaths 954 946 8
Recovered 39214 38531 683
