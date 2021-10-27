      Weather Alert

State Trooper who once served in Mason City to be laid to rest today

Oct 27, 2021 @ 5:40am

WAUKON — The funeral for Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda, who died following an accident, is today 11:00 a.m. at Waukon High School.

Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, spoke about Benda’s death on the floor of the U.S. House Tuesday.
“This is a devastating loss of a father, husband, son, friend, mentor, and dedicated public servant who made it his life’s mission to keep his community safe in Iowa,” Hinson says. “This tragedy is a reminder that brave law enforcement officers often sacrifice for a purpose far greater than themselves,” she says.

Hinson wrapped up her brief remarks with condolences to Benda’s family. “I join all Iowans in mourning the loss of Trooper Ted Benda and my heart is with his family, friends, and fellow troopers during this difficult time,” Hinson says.

Benda’s squad car crashed on October 14th as he was on his way to assist the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect. He died six days later in the hospital

For the latest

Trending
Court orders press release regarding Mason City officer-involved shooting be retracted after information improperly released
Northeast Iowa State Trooper who used to work at the Mason City post dies from injuries suffered in crash
Klemme man sent to prison for homicide by intoxicated use in Wisconsin
Mason City man faces drug, weapons charges after confronting person
Six more COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa, positivity rate decreases compared to last week
Connect With Us