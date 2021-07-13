      Weather Alert

State to provide home COVID tests starting Friday

Jul 13, 2021 @ 11:05am

The Iowa Department of Public Health is shifting over to COVID home testing as the Test Iowa sites close down.

IDPH says free home test kits will be available starting Friday. You will be able to pick up a test kit or have one sent to your home for free. The tests require you to collect a saliva sample and return it by UPS.

The test results will come through email in about 24 hours. The current Test Iowa website will feature a test kit site locator tool for the 125 pick-up sites throughout the state.

The last two open Test Iowa sites in Des Moines and Davenport will close for good on Friday at 4 p.m.

