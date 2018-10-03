State seeks closed hearing on legal dispute in Iowa slaying
By KGLO News
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 6:53 AM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor is alleging that attorneys for an Iowa man charged with killing an amateur golfer have a potential conflict of interest.

Prosecutor Timothy Meals is asking a judge to hold a hearing on the alleged conflict and to bar the media from attending.

The development comes in the first-degree murder case against Collin Richards. He’s charged in the Sept. 17 stabbing of Celia Barquin Arozamena. Police allege Richards attacked the star collegiate golfer from Spain on a course near Iowa State University.

Richards is represented by Paul Rounds and Michelle Wolf of the public defender’s office. Meals argues the attorneys have a potential conflict because their office has represented a prosecution witness in the case previously.

Rounds says he’ll object to closing the hearing and being disqualified from the case.

