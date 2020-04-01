State says 52 new cases of coronavirus identified — one more Cerro Gordo County case — two new deaths in state
DES MOINES — Two more Iowans have died and 52 more positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 have been identified. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is now 549. There have been just over 7300 negative tests to date in Iowa.
The two new deaths were reported in Polk and Washington counties, both elderly adults above 80 years old.
According to the new numbers, there are three more positive cases in north-central Iowa.
We told you earlier today about the Mitchell County Department of Public Health reporting on Tuesday afternoon that they had their first two cases in the county, both in middle-aged adults aged 41-60.
This afternoon’s state report also shows one more case in Cerro Gordo County in an adult between the ages of 18-40.
That brings the total number of cases reported in our listening area to 16 — eight in Cerro Gordo, three in Hancock, two in Mitchell, and single cases in Butler, Wright and Kossuth counties.
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Governor Kim Reynolds ★ Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Apr. 1, 2020
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 52 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 549 positive cases. According to IDPH, 2 additional deaths were reported; one elderly adult (81+) in Polk County, and one elderly adult (81+) in Washington County. There have been a total of 7,304 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 52 individuals include:
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)
- Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Note: Upon further case investigation, a positive case identified as a Washington County resident was determined to be a resident of Keokuk County. Maps at the IDPH webpage and coronavirus.iowa.gov will be updated to reflect the new information.