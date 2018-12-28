State special investigation shows Mason City School District inappropriately disbursed over $2.2 million in an eight year period

This story was updated at 11:50 AM

MASON CITY — The State Auditor’s Office says a special investigative report of the Mason City Community School District shows over $2.2 million was not properly disbursed during an eight year period.

The report was requested by school board member Jodi Draper after an August 2017 report showed the district improperly disbursed just over $109,000 between July 2014 and June 2015. State Auditor Mary Mosiman’s new report identifies $2,238,952 of improper disbursements between July 1st 2009 and August 31st 2017.

Mosiman says former superintendent Anita Micich approved the improper disbursements without school board approval. “Mainly this is salary that was improperly paid to administrative staff, and we go into great detail in this particular report, but one of the key things that we’re trying to report is that salary increases are approved by the board, but the board was not aware how the salary increases were allocated amongst the various administrative staff.”

That amount includes: $1.3 million of contract salary issued to various school district administrators; $217,405 for the district’s share of FICA and IPERS on the improper payroll; $387,682 of district contributions to TSA accounts for various district administrators; $171,998 for the resignation package awarded to the former superintendent Anita Micich; and $117,551 of vacation balance payouts to various school district administrators.

Mosiman says Micich approved those disbursements by using an electronic signature outside the presence of the school board. “These contracts should be reviewed and approved by the board, and in many of cases of these salary increases, the board was not aware because electronic signatures were used outside the board’s knowledge, which is similar to what we identified in the re-audit in 2017.”

Mosiman says the $1.3 million of improper contract salary identified is comprised of actual salary issued to 66 employees which exceeded the authorized salary calculated using the percentage increases approved by the board and other monetary benefits, such as vehicle and cell phone allowances, awarded to employees without a provision in their contract and/or approval by the school board. That included: just under $474,000 of salary and benefits to Micich, $150,185 to former high school principal TJ Jumper, $127,341 to former business Ramona Jeffrey, $117,290 to supervisor of transportation and grounds Randy Meyer; $116,188 to former assistant superintendent Hal Minear; and $113,010 to administrative assistant Susan Deike.

Mosiman says the school board should always be aware of what financial decisions are made. “The code is pretty specific when it comes to what the board should be approving and when an electronic or facsimile signature is to be used, and in this case the board was not aware that some administrative staff were receiving as high of a percentage as they were. That’s what we identified in great detail in the report.”

Mosiman says during the period that Micich was a shared superintendent between the Mason City and Clear Lake community school districts from 2010 to 2016, Clear Lake was overbilled $7370 for its portion of Micich’s salary and benefits.

Mosiman recommends the Mason City school district strengthen its internal controls and overall operations, and that the school board or a designated board member should perform an independent review of payroll to ensure approved salary increases are properly calculated and applied.

Mosiman says copies of the report have been filed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Click here to see the entire special report of the school district

=== The current superintendent of the school district says they asked the State Auditor to reconsider a number of things prior to today’s release of the special investigative report.

In a written statement, Superintendent Dave Versteeg points out that no misappropriations were found after July 1st 2017 when he took over and that the core issues in the findings of the special investigation were correct in July 2017 as a result of the first re-audit, which the State Auditor confirmed.

Versteeg says the district asked Mosiman to reconsider several items prior to the re-audit release, including that the separation agreement between the district and Micich was appropriate based on the terms of Micich’s contract; the claimed overpayment to the Clear Lake schools; the inclusion of the names of non-administrative employees who were improperly paid but were not the focus of the investigation; and payments to administrators who received $600 stipends in 2010, saying those payments were not made from a Phase II grant but were appropriately paid from the district’s general fund to keep administrator pay proportional to teacher pay in 2010.

Versteeg says the school board during their workshop session on January 7th will discuss the special investigation report in open session and will welcome questions and comments from the public during that time.

You can see Versteeg’s full comments by clicking here