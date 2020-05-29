State program to help those facing evictions, foreclosures
JOHNSTON — Those worried about being evicted or foreclosed on after Governor Reynolds’ moratorium ended Thursday could be able to take advantage of assistance through a new state program.
During Governor Reynolds’ daily press conference today, Iowa Finance Authority director Debi Durham says her team has been working diligently to create a program that will provide Iowans with relief in their time of need called the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program. “Rental assistance for up to four months, beginning with April 1 rent, for a maximum of up to $3200. Mortgage payment assistance beginning April 1st, mortgage payments for a maximum up to $3000. To be eligible for the program, Iowans must be a current renter or homeowner that has not been able to pay their rent or mortgage due to the COVID-19 related loss of income on or after March 17th, 2020, because we have to show this line of sight to COVID.”
Durham says people must also meet financial qualifications. “Have a household income that does not exceed 80% of the median family income limits for the county at the time of application. So we have an application system that these limits will be available and automatically generated per applicant, because they change per county. They must not be receiving, this is very important, the additional $600 a week in additional unemployment funds as a federal stimulus benefit.”
Durham says you can go to the website Iowahousingrecovery.com for more information.