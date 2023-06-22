State pays $175,000 to settle lawsuits over delayed release of public records

DES MOINES — The Iowa Freedom of Information Council and two others will be paid $175,000 to settle two lawsuits that accused Governor Reynolds and her staff of violating open records laws. The settlements were approved by the state treasurer and the director of the Iowa Department of Management, who are members of the State Appeal Board.

The only no came from State Auditor Rob Sand, who is the only Democrat in statewide elected office. “Yet another example of insiders making taxpayers pay for their own wrongdoing,” Sand says, “and we shouldn’t take it anymore.”

The lawsuits stemmed from public records requests made to state agencies over a year and a half, starting back in April 2020. Attorneys for the governor argued in court that there is no specific deadline in state law for fulfilling public records requests. In April of this year, the Iowa Supreme Court called the delayed responses unreasonable. “I mean the Supreme Court’s ruling was to reject a bunch of arguments that aren’t respectable enough to have been made in the first place,” Sand says. “They tried to say: ‘Oh, well, because we never said, “No,” to these public records requests, we haven’t actually withheld records.'”

Sand says the governor’s office failed to reply to some public records requests for up to a year. “And now they want taxpayers to pay the costs of hiding information from the public,” Sand says. “It’s ridiculous.”

Kollin Crompton, deputy communications director for Governor Reynolds, says the COVID-19 response put unprecedented demands on the governor’s team to meet the immediate needs of Iowans and public records requests were unintentionally delayed. Crompton says those delays were not acceptable and the governor’s office continues to reevaluate the process to improve timeliness.