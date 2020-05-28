State officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson plant in Storm Lake
IDPH deputy director Sarah Reisetter
JOHNSTON — State officials confirmed today a COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson plant in Storm Lake.
Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says 555 of 2517 employees had a positive test result so far. She says businesses aren’t required to report outbreaks to her department. “Right now the Iowa Department of Public Health becomes aware of outbreaks at businesses when the employers tell us, or when the state facilitates testing at a particular facility. Businesses are currently not required to report outbreaks to the Department of Public Health. Additionally Iowa law allows confirmation of outbreaks only when necessary to protect the health of the public. We’ve determined confirming outbreaks at businesses is only necessary when the employment setting constitutes a high-risk environment for the potential of COVID-19 transmission.”
Reisetter says a lot of the testing going on at large places of employment is not being done by the state. “Because employers are accessing testing from a variety of sources and not relying solely on the state, our department isn’t aware of all the testing that’s occurring. In addition, case investigation and contact tracing is conducted in part by local public health and in part by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Part of the case investigation and contact tracing interview ask people where they work and who has been a close contact at work.”
Reisetter made her comments during today’s daily press conference of Governor Reynolds. Also announced this morning was a Disposal Assistance Program to help livestock producers who have had to euthanize animals because of meat processing facilities being closed due to COVID-19.