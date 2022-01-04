      Weather Alert

“State of the City” address is tonight at meeting of Mason City’s City Council

Jan 4, 2022 @ 11:34am

MASON CITY — Bill Schickel will give the annual “State of the City” report as part of the Mason City City Council meeting tonight.

By city code, the mayor is required to report to the council and the city about the municipal affairs of the city and recommend the adoption of measures that he sees advisable.

Schickel says one of the things he’ll be focusing on is collaborating with Clear Lake and Cerro Gordo County on future projects.  “We have a Vision North Iowa group that huddles on a regular basis to try to see what we can do to work together for what’s best in the area.”

The council meets tonight at 7 o’clock in the Mason City Room of the Public Library.

