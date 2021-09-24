      Weather Alert

State of Iowa retains Moody’s Aaa bond rating

Sep 24, 2021 @ 10:30am

DES MOINES — Moody’s, a national company that issues credit ratings on bonds, has given bonds from the State of Iowa its highest rating.

It’s sort of like credit ratings for individuals, as investors check bond ratings to determine whether state-issued bonds are a safe bet. Moody’s Aaa (referred to as triple A) rating means the bonds are considered the highest quality and the lowest credit risk.

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says retention of the top rating from Moody’s is “a testament to the State of Iowa’s financial wellness.” According to Fitzgerald, Moody’s cited the state’s cash reserves and its low debt and pension liabilities in issuing the Aaa rating.

In 2020, Iowa was one of only a dozen states that had Triple A bond ratings from Moody’s, as well as two other national credit rating agencies.

For the latest

Trending
North-central Iowans given chance to weigh in on proposed carbon pipeline today in Mason City, Floyd
Council Bluffs man arrested after pursuit in Clear Lake
Mason City School Board to hold special session Wednesday to deal with objection to improperly filled out nomination petitions for candidate
New cases, hospitalizations for COVID up in north-central Iowa according to latest state data
Panel decides Tass can be on Mason City School Board ballot (AUDIO)
Connect With Us