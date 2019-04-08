State Highway 122 second phase of reconstruction starts today

MASON CITY — The second phase of the State Highway 122 reconstruction project gets underway today in Mason City.

The eastbound lanes of State Highway 122 between Monroe and South Carolina will be reconstructed this year as the westbound lanes were done last year. Starting today, the inside westbound lane will close as the contractor prepares for a head-to-head traffic pattern. During this closure, westbound traffic will be restricted to the outside lane.

Starting next Monday, traffic will be moved into a head-to-head pattern in the current westbound lanes. All side and cross streets except for Federal and Connecticut will be closed, and no left turns from the highway will be allowed except for at Federal, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania Avenues.

The Iowa Department of Transportation reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines from moving violations are at least double in all works zones.