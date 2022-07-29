      Weather Alert

State has paid more than $3 million defending Gov. Branstad in Godfrey case

Jul 29, 2022 @ 11:08am

DES MOINES — The State of Iowa spent nearly $3.2 million over a decade in defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner.

This month, state’s Executive Council approved the final payment of $371,000 to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad.

Iowa Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012. He accused Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused . In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey $1.5 million.

Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is “anti-gay.” Godfrey also alleged he was fired because business groups complained about his rulings on workers’ compensation cases. The Supreme Court ruled whether correct or not, Branstad was entitled to take that perception into consideration and ask Godfrey to resign before his term had ended.

Godfrey is now director of Workers’ Compensation Programs at the U.S. Department of Labor.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man charged with firing rifle at a vehicle
Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local chiropractor enters Alford plea
The "Ride of the Century" takes place tomorrow on RAGBRAI
Mason City man killed in two-vehicle crash just west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County
More details released about shooting incident Sunday night leading to arrest of Mason City man
Connect With Us