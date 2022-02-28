State, federal candidates filing period for primaries starts today; county offices start next week
MASON CITY — The candidate filing period for state and federal offices in the 2022 primary and general elections started today. Candidates must file their nominating petitions and affidavits of candidacy with the Iowa Secretary of State’s office either in the Capitol Building or the Lucas State Office Building. The deadline for state and federal candidates to file is Friday March 18th at 5:00 PM.
Next Monday March 7th is the first day for candidates to file nomination papers for county offices for the 2022 primary election. In Cerro Gordo County, those offices include all three Board of Supervisor districts, as well as the positions of County Treasurer, County Recorder, and County Attorney. The last day to file is Friday March 25th.
Persons interested in running for county offices should contact the county auditor’s office for nomination forms and information on signature and filing requirements.