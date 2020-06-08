State Cultural Affairs Department hands out federal relief funds, including to 11 organizations locally
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded more than one million dollars in federal coronavirus relief.
The administrator of the Iowa Arts Council David Schmitz says the money was spread out to 173 organizations statewide, including 11 here in north-central Iowa. . “The smallest grant was for a thousand dollars — all the way up to 18 thousand dollars for some of our largest groups,” Schmitz says.
Schmitz says the money is important right now. “In the context of their overall annual budget — these grants aren’t going to close a budget shortfall for any of them or certainly help them make ends meet for an entire year. But what they really do is look at them as kind of like a bridge,” he says.
Schmitz says that bridge will help them keep things going until they can again get back to their traditional revenue streams. “Obviously every industry has been hurting a little bit in the last couple of months. What is unique for out industry that we serve, arts and culture is they kind of lost every single revenue stream at once,” according to Schmitz. “If you think about it, admissions, once people walk in the door then they patronize the gift shop. They might sign a kid up for a class. All those things just dried up overnight.”
And many of the organizations have endowments that have been hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “Obviously market returns aren’t looking so good this year, “Schmitz says, “so, it was just a huge and unanticipated impact all at once. These dollars are really helpful to a lot of those groups.”
He says many of the organizations play a big role in their communities, and keeping them going is important. “These are people who then go out and buy groceries, they are people who spent money in their local economy. So it’s really important that these groups that are engines for the local economies can keep going,” Schmitz says.
The list of grant recipients includes art, history, and children’s museums; arboretums and botanical gardens; aquariums and science centers; performing arts venues, vocal music groups, and theaters; historical societies and historic homes; film and media organizations; and arts and cultural heritage festivals.
The local recipients include:
- $18,000 to the Surf Ballroom & Museum in Clear Lake
- $9000 to the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum in Mason City
- $2500 to the North Iowa Band Festival Foundation of Mason City
- $2500 to Wright on the Park in Mason City
- $2500 to the Charles City Arts Center
- $2500 to the Floyd County Historical Society and Museum in Charles City
- $2500 to La Luz Hispana in Hampton
- $2500 to South Square in St. Ansgar
- $2500 to the Winnebago County Historical Society in Forest City
- $2500 to the Heartland Museum Foundation in Clarion
- $1000 to the National 19th Amendment Society/Carrie Chapman Catt Girlhood Home Museum in Charles City
The full list can be viewed here