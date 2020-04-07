State crosses 1000 mark for positive COVID-19 cases — no new cases in our immediate listening area reported
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds announced this morning that Iowa has crossed over the 1000 mark in positive COVID-19 cases.
She says, “Today we have 102 new positive cases for a total of 1048 positive cases. We have three new counties — Buena Vista, Delaware and Greene — for a total of 78 counties. We have 1017 negative cases today for a total of 11,670 negative cases.”
Reynolds says one more death has been reported. “As of last evening, we have 104 hospitalized and 341 recovered. I’m sorry to report again today that we’ve had one additional death, an elderly adult from Benton County, for a total of 26 deaths in Iowa.”
Reynolds says there’s many cases connected to outbreaks in nursing homes in three counties. “11% of the positive cases are long-term care staff and residents, and 46% of the deaths have been long-term care residents.”
In today’s report from the Iowa Department of Public Health, no new cases were reported in our immediate listening area.
==========
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 102 additional positive cases for a total of 1,048 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,017 negative tests for a total of 11,670 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, an additional 1 death was also reported:
- Benton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 102 individuals include:
- Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)
- Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)
- Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
- Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
NOTE: Previously reported Allamakee is actually a resident of Clayton County.