State COVID deaths pass 1500 mark, one more death in Floyd County
DES MOINES — One more COVID-19 related death has been reported in our listening area as the state passes the 1500 mark in total coronavirus deaths.
13 more deaths were reported statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning to push the pandemic total to 1505 deaths. Floyd County reported it’s 11th death since the start of the pandemic, with the listening area’s death total since the start of the pandemic now at 75.
52 more coronavirus cases were reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period while 50 more people have recovered.
The number of active cases for the listening area sits at 710, one more than at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. There’s 181 in Cerro Gordo, 156 in Kossuth, Wright has 107, 91 in Winnebago, 36 in Hancock, 35 in Mitchell, 34 in Floyd, 30 in Butler, 22 in Worth, and 18 in Franklin.
The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10- county area is 7.9%, down from 8.0% on Wednesday.
Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 1410 more COVID-19 cases were reported for a total now of 103,222; 1065 more people have recovered for a total of 80,114.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|11
|1
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|16
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|75
|1
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1205
|11
|Butler
|329
|4
|Floyd
|404
|7
|Franklin
|364
|1
|Hancock
|255
|2
|Kossuth
|398
|10
|Mitchell
|211
|
|Winnebago
|383
|9
|Worth
|122
|3
|Wright
|673
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4344
|52
|
|
|Active Cases 10/9/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|181
|203
|192
|Butler
|30
|33
|20
|Floyd
|34
|32
|48
|Franklin
|18
|19
|18
|Hancock
|36
|30
|21
|Kossuth
|156
|177
|161
|Mitchell
|35
|40
|69
|Winnebago
|91
|120
|119
|Worth
|22
|21
|27
|Wright
|107
|92
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|710
|767
|742
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|5.8
|Butler
|7.3
|Floyd
|7.2
|Franklin
|2.7
|Hancock
|10
|Kossuth
|13
|Mitchell
|3.2
|Winnebago
|10.8
|Worth
|4.2
|Wright
|13.8
|
|
|Area Average
|7.9