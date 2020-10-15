      Weather Alert

State COVID deaths pass 1500 mark, one more death in Floyd County

Oct 15, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — One more COVID-19 related death has been reported in our listening area as the state passes the 1500 mark in total coronavirus deaths.

13 more deaths were reported statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning to push the pandemic total to 1505 deaths. Floyd County reported it’s 11th death since the start of the pandemic, with the listening area’s death total since the start of the pandemic now at 75.

52 more coronavirus cases were reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period while 50 more people have recovered.

The number of active cases for the listening area sits at 710, one more than at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. There’s 181 in Cerro Gordo, 156 in Kossuth, Wright has 107, 91 in Winnebago, 36 in Hancock, 35 in Mitchell, 34 in Floyd, 30 in Butler, 22 in Worth, and 18 in Franklin.

The 14-day average positivity rate for the 10- county area is 7.9%, down from 8.0% on Wednesday. 

Statewide in the same 24-hour period, 1410 more COVID-19 cases were reported for a total now of 103,222; 1065 more people have recovered for a total of 80,114.

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 11 1
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 75 1

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1205 11
Butler 329 4
Floyd 404 7
Franklin 364 1
Hancock 255 2
Kossuth 398 10
Mitchell 211
Winnebago 383 9
Worth 122 3
Wright 673 5
Area Total 4344 52

 

 

Active Cases 10/15/20
 Active Cases 10/9/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 181 203 192
Butler 30 33 20
Floyd 34 32 48
Franklin 18 19 18
Hancock 36 30 21
Kossuth 156 177 161
Mitchell 35 40 69
Winnebago 91 120 119
Worth 22 21 27
Wright 107 92 67
Area Total 710 767 742

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 5.8
Butler 7.3
Floyd 7.2
Franklin 2.7
Hancock 10
Kossuth 13
Mitchell 3.2
Winnebago 10.8
Worth 4.2
Wright 13.8
Area Average 7.9
