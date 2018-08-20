State board reprimands Davenport school superintendent

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners has reprimanded the Davenport school superintendent for spending more than the state allows districts to spend.

The board’s order issued earlier this month says Art Tate’s conduct “constitutes a violation of the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics governing the teaching profession.” Tate and the board staff negotiated the reprimand to settle the state’s complaint.

The Iowa Department of Education filed the ethics complaint in December 2016, saying the district broke state law by using money in a reserve account to pay for ongoing programming. Davenport officials have said some districts can spend up to $175 more than Davenport per pupil, so the district used reserve funds to make up that difference. Tate announced in 2015 that he intended to violate the state law for the district’s 2016-17 budget.