State Auditor’s report continues to show problems with Manly’s city government

MANLY — The State Auditor’s office has released a report finding the City of Manly continues to have issues related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds.

State Auditor Rob Sand says the report covers Fiscal Year 2022 from July 2021 to June 2022 and contains 13 findings that address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of complete bank reconciliations, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, and separately maintained Fire Department accounts which should be included in the city’s financial records and monthly and annual financial reports.

Sand says all of the findings are repeated from the prior year and he provided the city with recommendations to address each of the findings.

Sand says the Manly City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the city’s operations and financial transactions.

