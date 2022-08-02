State Auditor touts local government innovation and efficiency program during north-central Iowa stops today
MASON CITY — State Auditor Rob Sand is in north-central Iowa today as part of an annual town hall-style tour. Sand talked about one of his office’s newest programs, called “Public Innovations & Efficiencies”, or PIE.
He tells KGLO News that it’s a checklist that serves as a framework to help state and local governments increase efficiency and communicate with the public about their efforts. “We collect best practices for saving money and get those practices in front of cities, counties and school boards, and then they can let us know what they are doing and what they’re not. We go out then and recognize our highest performers and we collect ideas. If you’ve got an idea we call that a ‘PIE Recipe’ and we add it to that list so that everybody else can see it next year.”
Sand, a Democrat, says another state auditor, who is a Republican, liked what he saw with the new program and is now using it in his state. “The state auditor of Mississippi has already copied the idea. This is a new program, we started it here in my first term. We want to see it grow and I’m excited about that, and there’s a lot of people who I think around the country once they learn about it will dig in and potentially copy it as well.”
Sand made his comments after speaking at Central Park in Mason City this morning. He was also making stops Tuesday afternoon in Northwood, Forest City and Garner.