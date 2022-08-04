State Auditor says it may be time to allow city, county notices to go online exclusively instead of having to be published in newspapers

Rob Sand on Iowa Press

MASON CITY — Iowa’s State Auditor says it might be time for the legislature to look into allowing cities and counties to publish more things online instead of requiring legal notices to be placed into newspapers.

Rob Sand’s office earlier this week issued a procedures report for the city of Joice in Worth County, with one of the items addressed being the City Council’s meeting minutes. Iowa Code states that minutes of all council meetings must be published within 15 days of the meeting in a newspaper of general circulation in the city. The city of Joice, with a population of just over 200, was not publishing minutes in a newspaper, but they were mailing minutes and packets to all city residents after each meeting.

Sand says legislators should at times sit down and look at antiquated laws like this, especially if a city is going above and beyond what’s stated in Iowa Code. “I think this is one of the biggest problems with the partisanship that’s infected everything is elected officials, many of them, want to spend so much time on these partisan issues that you don’t look at the common sense solutions that would actually make our government work better for us and help adjust things so we could be doing things in the most effective way possible.”

Sand agrees that since many communities already have websites or Facebook pages that it may be easier for people to access legal notices when compared to a newspaper. Sand’s office regularly publishes procedures reports for small communities across the state. He says many times they find at least something that can be improved on. “Rarely do we issue a report that has no findings in it. Again, our job is to investigate and report, and we’re here to tell the public when we spot an issue. It’s up to the public to decide what their level of concern about that is.”

Other areas of concern pointed out in Sand’s report on the city of Joice include: segregation of duties; bank reconciliations; records maintenance; and establishing an accounting policies and procedures manual. You can see the full report by clicking here

Sand made his comments during a stop in Mason City earlier this week.