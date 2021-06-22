State Auditor says Butler County needs to do a better job with taxpayer funds
ALLISON — The state auditor says Butler County should be doing a better job of the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. In a report released this morning,
State Auditor Rob Sand says a recent audit of the county found 12 issues such as the lack of segregation of duties in the County Sheriff’s Office, material amounts of inventory and infrastructure additions not properly recorded in the county’s financial statements, and untimely remittance of receipts to the County Treasurer by certain departments. Sand provided the county with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Sand says four of those findings are repeated from the previous year. He says the Butler County Board of Supervisors and other county officials have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the county’s operations and financial transactions, saying that oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
You can see a full copy of the report by clicking here