State Auditor Rob Sand in Mason City today pushing Democrats to get out and vote
MASON CITY — State Auditor Rob Sand was in Mason City late this morning pushing the Democrats “get out and vote” effort.
Sand says it’s incredibly important to cast a vote either in person or by absentee ballot. “I honestly cannot imagine a year when it’s more important than 2020. We have a president that is unwilling to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. We’re not talking about making sure the votes get counted correctly, but he’s talking about when he says that is whether or not when he loses he’s going to walk away peacefully.”
Sand says the Biden-Harris ticket has a better plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. “You look around the entire country and President Trump’s response to this has been embarrassing, it makes us look weak as a country because we haven’t been able to get it under control. He has politicized every piece of it. He’s politicized mask wearing, he’s politicized vaccines. Up and down the list you name it. We need to have somebody in there at the top of the ticket who cares about people who respects the roles of science in our lives.”
Sand criticized Trump’s lack of respect for scientists dealing with the pandemic. “Donald Trump just this week made fun of the idea of listening to scientists, said it was weak. I can’t imagine anything further from the truth. At the end of the day, when I have a problem with my truck, I don’t go into my mechanic and say ‘what do you mean it’s a problem with the carburetor? I think the problem is with the transmission. You’re wrong and you’re an idiot.’ No, I listen to the mechanic, because he knows trucks better than I do. It’s the same thing with scientists and public health. It doesn’t mean they are perfect, it doesn’t mean they are infallible, but they know what they’re talking about more so than Donald Trump does.”
Sand is in the middle of his first term serving as Iowa’s state auditor.