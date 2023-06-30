State Auditor releases report on City of Nora Springs operations, finds six issues for city government to correct

NORA SPRINGS — State Auditor Rob Sand has released an agreed-upon procedures report on the City of Nora Springs, finding six issues related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds.

The report focuses on the city’s Fiscal Year 2021. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of utility reconciliations, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, the improper use of tax increment financing funds, and incorrect amounts reported in the annual urban renewal report. Sand says two of those six findings are repeated from the prior year.

Sand says the Nora Springs City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the city’s operations and financial transactions.

You can see a copy of the report by clicking here.