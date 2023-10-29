Star Of T.V. Show Friends, Matthew Perry, Dead At 54

Actor Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in the popular ’90s sitcom ‘Friends,’ has passed away. According to law enforcement sources, Perry was discovered on Saturday at a residence in the Los Angeles area, where he is believed to have drowned. First responders were called to the scene for a reported cardiac arrest. The exact location on the property where this occurred remains unclear.

Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene. Authorities have indicated that there is no suspicion of foul play.

The actor gained immense fame for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in ‘Friends,’ appearing in all 234 episodes over the show’s 10-season run. His character and performances became iconic, with lines and mannerisms often recreated and parodied by fans worldwide.

Apart from ‘Friends,’ Perry had an extensive television career, featuring in numerous shows such as ‘Boys Will Be Boys,’ ‘Growing Pains,’ ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘The West Wing,’ ‘Scrubs,’ and many others. He also appeared in several notable films, predominantly in comedic roles, including ‘Fools Rush In,’ ‘The Whole Nine Yards,’ ’17 Again,’ and more. His last acting credit was in a TV mini-series in 2017.

While his on-screen persona was cheerful, Perry privately battled addiction to drugs and alcohol, specifically struggling with Vicodin addiction during his time on ‘Friends.’ He was candid about these challenges in a memoir released last year, addressing the impact on his weight fluctuations during the show.

Despite seeming clean and sober during interviews promoting his book a year ago, concerns arose among fans during the ‘Friends’ reunion show, where Perry, at times, appeared unwell, slurring his words, and looking out of sorts.

Alongside his substance abuse issues, Perry faced health problems that led to hospitalizations. He underwent emergency surgery due to a gastrointestinal perforation, ultimately recovering from the incident.

Although never married, Perry was briefly engaged to Molly Hurwitz for six months a couple of years ago. Prior to that, he had a relationship with Lizzy Caplan.