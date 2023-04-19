KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Stampede In Yemen’s Capital Kills At Least 78

April 19, 2023 6:32PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say people have stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid in Yemen’s capital and at least 78 people are dead and dozens more are injured.

An official says the crush took place late Wednesday in the Old City in the center of Sanaa when hundreds of poor people gathered at the event organized by merchants without coordination with local authorities.

The Houthis say dozens of casualties were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Houthi-run Interior Ministry says it has detained two organizers and an investigation is underway.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman sentenced to seven years on federal meth dealing charge
2

Forest City woman faces up to 45 years in prison for pocketing store deposits instead of taking them to the bank
3

Waverly man re-sentenced on Floyd County lascivious acts charge after Court of Appeals win
4

Wide ranging gun bill clears Iowa House on 62-37 vote
5

Plea change hearing set for Plymouth woman accused of child endangerment resulting in death