Stacyville woman dead after two-vehicle accident Friday evening

STACYVILLE — A Stacyville woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident near Stacyille on Friday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 83-year-old Albert May of Stacyville was traveling northbound on Ocean Avenue approaching the intersection of 480th Street. A vehicle driven by 33-year-old Danielle Funte was heading westbound on 480th, with May failing to yield the right of way to Funte at the intersection. May’s vehicle struck the driver’s side.

Funte was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the accident investigation.