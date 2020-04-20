Stacyville man dead after fatal semi vs. tractor accident
STACYVILLE — A Stacyville man is dead after a fatal accident between a semi and a tractor in Mitchell County on Friday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on County Road T-40 about a half mile south of 450th Street at about 8:10 AM.
The semi driven by 43-year-old Brandon Wendt of Mankato Minnesota was southbound and was trying to pass a John Deere tractor driven by 62-year-old James Duponcheele as Duponcheele was trying to make a left hand turn into a driveway. Wendt’s semi struck the rear of the tractor. Duponcheele died as a result of the accident.
The State Patrol’s report does not indicate if Wendt was injured.