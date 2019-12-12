      Weather Alert

St. Paul man wanted for fleeing a Mason City traffic stop arrested on drug, weapons charges

Dec 12, 2019 @ 10:30am

MASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man wanted by authorities after fleeing from a traffic stop late last week in Mason City has been arrested.

Back on Friday night, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle in the 900 block of North Adams, where a deputy saw a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat. One of the two men in the vehicle, 31-year-old Marcus Jones, fled from the scene on foot, and while exiting, a loaded .45 caliber handgun fell onto the ground.

The same deputy located Jones in the 1400 block of North Rhode Island at about 2:50 this morning. When the deputy approached, Jones again fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later hiding inside of a garage. A search warrant for Jones’ vehicle allegedly resulted in finding a large quantity of methamphetamine and a loaded .25 caliber handgun.

Jones was charged with carrying weapons, possession of a firearm as a felon, and interference with official acts from the December 6th stop. Charges from his arrest this morning include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, carrying weapons, possession of a firearm as a felon, interference with official acts and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Jones is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $12,600 bond .

A passenger in the car during the December 6th traffic stop, 35-year-old Carlos Cooper of Mason City, was charged with carrying weapons, possession of a firearm as a felon and third-offense possession of marijuana. Cooper is due in court for his preliminary hearing on December 17th after posting bond to be released from jail.

