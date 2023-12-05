St. Paul man given ten-year suspended sentence after bringing gun into Cerro Gordo County Jail

CLEAR LAKE — It’s suspended sentences and probation for a St. Paul man who was arrested for driving 100 miles per hour in Cerro Gordo County and arrested on weapons and operating while intoxicated charges.

A criminal complaint says 26-year-old Ebon Pasley was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 near the 185 mile marker south of Clear Lake when he was stopped for traveling 100 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

A state trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a search turned up nine grams of marijuana in a black zip bag in the front passenger seat, a yellow glass marijuana pipe with residue, a marijuana roach in the center console and a scale with marijuana residue on it.

The trooper also located 11 nine-millimeter rounds of ammunition in the center console. Pasley was a convicted domestic abuser out of Minnesota. A drug evaluation later determined that Pasley was impaired by drugs.

When taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, a black nine-millimeter handgun was located in his pant leg after Pasley had previously declared he did not have any weapons on him.

Pasley pleaded guilty in October to possession of a weapon in a correctional institution and operating while intoxicated. Pasley was sentenced on Monday to ten years on the weapon possession charge, with the sentence suspended, and he was placed on five years probation. He was sentenced to a year in jail on the OWI charge, with that sentence also suspended, and he was placed on two years probation.