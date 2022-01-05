St. Ansgar man, son plead guilty to civil disorder as part of Captiol riot
Photo from charging documents showing Johnsons inside a hallway at the United States Capitol
WASHINGTON — A St. Ansgar man and his son have pleaded guilty to one charge as part of their actions in the United States Capitol riot last January.
Daryl Johnson and his son Daniel Johnson of Austin Minnesota were arrested in mid-June by the Federal Bureau of Investigation after the FBI received a tip that the pair were both inside the Capitol building during the January 6th riot.
A federal prosecutor says the pair climbed through a broken window to get into the Capitol and they were “near the front” of a crowd that rushed a line of Capitol Police, allowing more rioters into the Capitol Rotunda.
The pair were facing four different charges but on Tuesday they pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder. It’s a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years, but several media outlets report it’s expected they’ll be sentenced to six months or less. They are scheduled to be sentenced on April 12th.
The elder Johnson is one of six Iowans who’ve been charged with participating in the Capitol riot.