St. Ansgar man, son from Minnesota charged in US Captiol riot

Jun 14, 2021 @ 10:26am
Photo from charging documents showing Johnsons inside a hallway at the United States Capitol

WASHINGTON — A St. Ansgar man and his son who lives in southern Minnesota have been arrested for allegedly being involved in the riot at the US Capitol in January.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Omaha says they arrested Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar on Friday on charges related to the events at the Capitol on January 6th. The FBI says they received a tip that Johnson and his son Daniel Johnson of Austin were both inside the Capitol during the riot.

Daryl Johnson’s Facebook page allegedly had several references in comments to being present in the building at the time, with both Johnsons later being identified through video and photos.

The FBI also received tips that Daniel Johnson had posted video on Snapchat while being inside the Capitol. Daniel Johnson was arrested on Friday by FBI Minneapolis special agents.

Both have been charged with: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

You can view the charging documents against the Johnsons which include photos by clicking here

