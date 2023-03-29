St. Ansgar man pleads not guilty to invasion of privacy charge, accused of secretly recording Clear Lake tanning salon customers

CLEAR LAKE — A St. Ansgar man arrested on invasion of privacy and interference with official acts charges after an incident in Clear Lake has pleaded not guilty.

52-year-old Daryl Johnson was arrested in late January after an ongoing investigation regarding a report of Johnson secretly recording patrons of a tanning business in the 500 block of US Highway 18 East. Investigators determined a digital recording device was placed by Johnson to intentionally record customers without their knowledge or consent.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court with his trial scheduled to start on May 9th.

Johnson is also one of the Iowans who has been convicted in the January 6th riots at the US Capitol. Johnson and his 31-year-old son Daniel admitted to entering the Capitol building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside.

Daryl Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail while Daniel Johnson was sentenced to four months.