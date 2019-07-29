St. Ansgar man charged with sexual abuse
ST. ANSGAR — A St. Ansgar man faces up to 20 years in prison after being accused of sexual abuse.
The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says 60-year-old Douglas Young was charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Court documents show that Young is accused in the incidents involving teenage victims known to Young between July 2009 and May of this year.
Young posted $10,000 bond and has been released from jail. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for August 13th in Mitchell County District Court.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years on each charge.