      Weather Alert

St. Ansgar man charged with sexual abuse

Jul 29, 2019 @ 12:29pm

ST. ANSGAR — A St. Ansgar man faces up to 20 years in prison after being accused of sexual abuse.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department says 60-year-old Douglas Young was charged with one count of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. Court documents show that Young is accused in the incidents involving teenage victims known to Young between July 2009 and May of this year.

Young posted $10,000 bond and has been released from jail. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for August 13th in Mitchell County District Court.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison. Lascivious acts with a child is a Class D felony, punishable by up to five years on each charge.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop
Trial set for Mason City woman accused of punching ER doctor
Mason City council approves development agreement for downtown hotel