St. Ansgar man accused of secretly putting recording device in Clear Lake tanning business

January 30, 2023 11:36AM CST
CLEAR LAKE — A St. Ansgar man has been arrested on invasion of privacy and interference with official acts charges after an incident in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Police Department Captain Mike Colby says 52-year-old Daryl Johnson was arrested on Friday after an ongoing investigation regarding a report of Johnson secretly recording patrons of a tanning business in the 500 block of US Highway 18 East.

Colby says investigators determined a digital recording device was placed by Johnson to intentionally record customers without their knowledge or consent.

Colby says the investigation remains open at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim O’Keefe at 641-355-4405 or by email at [email protected] .

