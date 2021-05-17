Spot saving ordinance, first applications to downtown business incubator program on Clear Lake council agenda tonight
CLEAR LAKE — A proposed ordinance dealing with saving spots for the 4th of July parade as well as approving the first two applicants for the city’s newly-created downtown retail business incubator program are scheduled to be discussed by the Clear Lake City Council tonight.
=== The council will consider the second reading of an ordinance that would ban people from marking their spot ahead of time for the annual 4th of July parade as well as other special events. For years the topic has been a sore one for some property owners along Main Avenue who find chairs, tarps and other items days or weeks ahead of time, saving an area for the annual parade. The ordinance would prohibit people from doing so until 5:00 AM on the morning of the parade. One of the biggest issues this year will also be the laying of new sod on Main Avenue between 14th and 20th as part of the street and sidewalk project being completed, with city leaders wanting to make sure the sod is firmly established in the days leading up to the parade. The council passed the first reading of the ordinance unanimously at their meeting two weeks ago, with three readings being required to adopt the ordinance.
=== Two new businesses in the downtown area have applied for economic assistance under the new business incubator program. The council back in April approved the program, which provides a rent subsidy for an 18-month period. Months one through six would be a 50% rent subsidy not to exceed $830; months seven through 12 would be a 33% subsidy not to exceed $560 a month; and then for months 13 through 18 it would be a 17% subsidy not to exceed $275 a month. Another incentive would be a forgivable grant for business facade and signage improvements on a 50-50 basis not to exceed $2500. City Administrator Scott Flory in a memo to the council says Skip’s Kicks at 308 Main Avenue and Chris’ Kettle Corn at 407 Main Avenue have both made applications for the program and have secured the necessary three-year lease at their respective locations.
The council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.