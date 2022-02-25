Spencer school administrator named as Mason City Community School District’s next superintendent
MASON CITY — An administrator in the Spencer Community School District has been approved as the Mason City Community School District’s next superintendent.
Pat Hamilton currently is the director of student services in the Spencer district. Hamilton has directed both special education and English language learner programs. He also implemented classroom-based mental health supports for students and served as homeless student liaison, Title IX coordinator, and equity coordinator for the district. He previously served as a middle school principal in Spencer and began his career in education as a middle school social studies teacher in Algona.
In an announcement video published by the school district, Hamilton talked about his goals once he starts his new job. “My initial goals for Mason City schools are to first and foremost to listen and learn, to learn about the community, to learn about the school system, and to learn about the students of Mason City. To build relationships with students, staff, the school board and the community. To be visible and accessible to all our students, to our staff, and to our community. And most of all, to facilitate a student-centered environment in Mason City schools.”
Hamilton thanked the school board for their vote of approval. “I’m looking forward to working for and with our students, staff and school board to build upon the proud tradition of Mason City schools.”
The Mason City School Board met in a special session this morning and unanimously approved a two-year contract with Hamilton. Board president Lorrie Lala says the board had three good finalists to choose from. “We were very fortunate. We felt with a stakeholder survey, we felt that he checked all the boxes that the stakeholders wanted.”
Lala says Hamilton has a proven track record of improving schools during his time in Spencer. “He had taken a low-achieving school and over years, a very short number of years I believe, taken it to a higher-achieving school, and that was important as having a history of being able to do that. That was a big thing. He is an equity coordinator there, so I think he’s going to help with those kinds of issues in the school. So his experience, his skill set.”
Hamilton will start his new job on July 1st, replacing Dave Versteeg, who announced earlier this school year that he was retiring after five years in the position.