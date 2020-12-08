Special election set for vacancy on Worth County Board of Supervisors
NORTHWOOD — The Worth County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the date for a special election to fill a position on their board. District Three supervisor Kenneth Abrams died on October 5th at the age of 77.
The supervisors on Monday approved setting the election for January 19th. The last day for candidates to file nomination papers with the county auditor is Monday December 28th. The voter pre-registration deadline is Friday January 8th.
Voters may request an absentee ballot at the auditor’s office at any time. If the ballots are not at the office at the time of the request, they will be mailed to the voter as soon as they are available. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is on Friday January 8th. Voters may also request and vote an absentee ballot at the auditor’s office until 5:00 PM on Monday January 18th.