Soybean harvest completed in north-central Iowa, corn almost done

DES MOINES — The U.S.D.A. says another dry week led to a lot of combine time in the fields, and the harvest season is quickly nearing an end.

The report shows 97% of the soybeans are already in the bin — which is eight days ahead of last year and nine days ahead of the average.

The corn harvest is not far behind — with 89% of the work done. That puts the corn harvest six days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average.

Here in the north-central crop reporting district, the soybean harvest is reported as completed, while 94% of the corn harvest is done.