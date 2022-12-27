Southwest Struggles With Cancellations

(Atlanta, GA) — Southwest Airlines is in the middle of a meltdown after over 60-percent of its flights are cancelled, and things don’t look better for tomorrow. This as nearly every other major carrier announced a return to normalcy following a crippling winter storm. According to FlightAware, nearly 90-percent of today’s cancellations belong to Southwest. The Dallas-based company says its crew scheduling process is partly to blame, but many experts point to shorter flights with tighter turnaround times. The problem is so bad, the Biden Administration says it’s investigating the problem.