Southbridge Mall owner has until next week to pay up taxes or tax sale will take place

MASON CITY — The owner of Southbridge Mall has until next week to rectify his outstanding tax bill or a tax sale will take place.

Earlier this week, County Treasurer Patricia Wright said that the county was re-filing a lawsuit against Southbridge Mall Realty Holding LLC. The previous lawsuit was seeking over $177,000 in taxes and interest, but was withdrawn after the treasurer’s office said it had received payment.

Wright on Monday said her office received notice that three of the four checks issued were returned for non-sufficient funds.

Mason City’s city administrator Aaron Burnett says Wright and the mall owner have entered into an agreement regarding the outstanding bill. “He has to pay by December 5th or it goes to tax sale, so the delays don’t continue past December 5th. That’s one good thing to know that the $150,000 is in agreement, of past taxes.”

Burnett says if a tax sale were to take place, he doesn’t anticipate any issues regarding the mall’s portion of the River City Renaissance downtown project. “Going forward, if there were a tax sale, I know there’s several groups that have expressed interest in ownership of the mall. I don’t believe there would be a significant change. Obviously if there were a change before everything was locked in, then that would create an issue if the new mall owner was not supportive of the project.”

The repurposing of Southbridge Mall is one of the key parts of the River City Renaissance project, with the conversion of the former JC Penney location into a multi-purpose arena and the construction of an indoor-outdoor performing arts pavilion space at the mall’s north end.

Burnett made his comments during a special session of the City Council this week where the city entered into a pre-development agreement with Gatehouse Mason City LLC for constructing a hotel that fulfills the project’s private investment requirement as part state funding through the Iowa Reinvestment District program.

The council also approved a contract with ICON Architectural Group of Grand Forks North Dakota to design the arena.