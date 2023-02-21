South Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting minor female

ROCKWELL — A South Dakota man is in a Cerro Gordo County jail cell charged with sexual abuse after being accused of driving over 300 miles to meet a minor for sex.

A criminal complaint states that 22-year-old Cheylub Hall of Scotland South Dakota drove from South Dakota on October 15th to meet with a juvenile victim aged 14 or 15 in Rockwell.

The complaint says a convenience store video shows Hall meeting with the victim, with the victim getting into his car, where they drove to Linn Grove Park, with Hall and the victim having sex inside the vehicle. Hall then drove the victim out of town and dropped them off on a gravel road and fled the area. The victim and Hall had corresponded on social media for two weeks prior to the incident.

Hall is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. A warrant was served for his arrest in South Dakota with Hall being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Friday on $20,000 cash-only bond. Hall is due in court for his preliminary hearing on February 28th.