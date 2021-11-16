South central Iowa only area behind in harvest

      Breaking News
DES MOINES — Farmers worked through some snow flurries and cold, wet weather last week to continue the push to close the harvest season.  

The USDA crop report shows farmers in south-central Iowa still have more than 20 percent of their corn to harvest — but overall 91 percent of the corn is out of the fields. That is four days ahead of the five-year average. The report says soybean crop harvest is virtually complete at 97 percent. While rain and snow did hinder the harvest a bit — the report says it did help slightly improve soil moisture levels.

In the north-central crop reporting district, 95% of the corn has been harvested, as there were four days suitable for field work last week. Topsoil moisture in the district is listed at 88% adequate, 7% surplus and 5% short. Subsoil moisture was 60% adequate, 34% short, 5% very short and 1% surplus.

